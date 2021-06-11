Pacers Look Back on Doug McDermott's Season

Doug McDermott had a big year for the Indiana Pacers, averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game.

On Friday, the Pacers looked back at his season (see highlights below) and also shared an interview with him.

"I can finally navigate my way around Indy without having to pull up Google Maps," McDermott said via the Pacers. "It's always a good feeling, and that's how I know I've been here a while. I know the city now, and it's been a great spot. It's been a great place to call home for the last three years, and I've really enjoyed my time here and I hope I can be here a long time."

The full interview can be seen below from the Pacers' Twitter account.

