Pacers Look Back on Doug McDermott's Season
The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Doug McDermott on Friday.
Doug McDermott had a big year for the Indiana Pacers, averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game.
On Friday, the Pacers looked back at his season (see highlights below) and also shared an interview with him.
"I can finally navigate my way around Indy without having to pull up Google Maps," McDermott said via the Pacers. "It's always a good feeling, and that's how I know I've been here a while. I know the city now, and it's been a great spot. It's been a great place to call home for the last three years, and I've really enjoyed my time here and I hope I can be here a long time."
The full interview can be seen below from the Pacers' Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.