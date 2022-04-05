Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

The Indiana Pacers are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game No. 80 for them of the 2021-22 NBA season and Indiana may once again be without their leader at the point guard position in Malcolm Brogdon.

This season has been a struggle for Brogdon and the Pacers, as the former Rookie of the Year has only played in a total of 36 games due to various injuries.

As of late, Malcolm Brogdon has been dealing with lower back soreness and is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia on the team’s official injury report that can be seen below.

NBA's official injury report - April 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM ET

The Pacers are 25-54 this season and currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Officially eliminated from postseason contention, it would not be shocking to see Indiana rest their star point guard for the rest of the year in order to keep his trade value high entering the offseason.

