This trade offer could solve Indiana Pacers' center problem

The Indiana Pacers are expected to be one of the bigger sellers in the league ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The team is 9-32 in the first half of the season, suggesting there may need to be some changes made, especially when it comes to the frontcourt. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn conjured up a trade that would send Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum.

"This might be a gap year, but the Pacers still need to find a center for next year. Gafford is the easiest fit into their salary structure. He's not a shooter like Myles Turner was, but he should be a fit in Indiana's up-tempo offense regardless," Quinn wrote. The cost here is meaningful. A first-round pick next year, albeit one with a lottery protection in case Tyrese Haliburton isn't 100%, and a good young player in Bennedict Mathurin.

"The Pacers are probably going to struggle to re-sign Mathurin in restricted free agency given how much money they have allocated elsewhere (and need to preserve for a center), so using him to get a big man now makes plenty of sense. Dallas has a bit more long-term financial wiggle room, so the Mavericks would probably like the idea of bringing in Mathurin as a potential long-term teammate for Cooper Flagg."

Pacers get Daniel Gafford in trade idea with Mavericks

The Pacers are in need of a center after Turner didn't sign with the team in free agency last summer. Jay Huff has been holding the fort down, but it's clear that cannot be a long-term option for the team.

Adding Gafford, a player with Finals experience and multiple years on his contract, gives the Pacers someone reliable in the post that can satisfy their needs for more than just the time being. Gafford is in a bit of a logjam with the Mavericks playing alongside Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis.

While both Lively and Davis are hurt for the Mavs, the team is expected to shoot for a lottery pick this summer, so that shouldn't completely deter them from trading Gafford before the deadline.

The Pacers are back in action at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Cambridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

