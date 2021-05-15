Pacers' Malcom Brogdon Status in Game Against Lakers
The Indiana Pacers have just two games left in their season and host the Los Angeles Lakers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
They are currently tied with the Charlotte Hornets (Hornets own the tie-breaker) for the eighth seed and hold just a one-game lead over the Washington Wizards for the ninth seed.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and as a surprise to many, they would have to play in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.
Bad news came for the Pacers on Friday evening, as Malcolm Brogdon has already been ruled out for his ninth consecutive game and has missed over two weeks of action.
The Lakers are 6.5 point favorites, according to FanDuel
The status of Brogdon can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
