Pacers' Myles Turner Tweets About Not Making All-Defensive Team

Myles Turner did not make an All-Defensive team, and he Tweeted about that on Monday.

The NBA released their All-Defensive teams on Monday, and Myles Turner (the NBA's leader in blocks) did not make one of the two teams.

Turner Tweeted about the snub on Monday, and his Tweets can be seen in posts that are embedded below.

In one of the Tweets he quote Tweeted Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, who posted the voting breakdown for the All-Defensive teams.

Rookie Cassius Stanley also Tweeted about his teammate Turner being left off the list, and Stanley's Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.



