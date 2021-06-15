Pacers' Myles Turner Tweets About Not Making All-Defensive Team
Myles Turner did not make an All-Defensive team, and he Tweeted about that on Monday.
The NBA released their All-Defensive teams on Monday, and Myles Turner (the NBA's leader in blocks) did not make one of the two teams.
Turner Tweeted about the snub on Monday, and his Tweets can be seen in posts that are embedded below.
In one of the Tweets he quote Tweeted Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck, who posted the voting breakdown for the All-Defensive teams.
Rookie Cassius Stanley also Tweeted about his teammate Turner being left off the list, and Stanley's Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.