Pacers News: Indiana All-Star Barely Misses Out on POTY Honor
Indiana Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam was named a finalist for Eastern Conference Player for the Month for October/November.
Siakam was among the seven other finalists for the award.
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took home the award for the Eastern Conference after leading his team to a 16-3 record.
Siakam was worthy of consideration as he averaged 20.8 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 21 games and 34.1 minutes of action.
The 30-year-old is in his first full season with the Pacers after Indiana traded for him in a three-team trade in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round draft picks in mid-Jan. 2024.
The rest of the 2023-24 season was tremendous for Siakam as he helped lead his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He did his part and will continue to do so as a Pacer, averaging 21.1 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 54 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in 62 total games with the team as of Tuesday.
Siakam, who hails from Cameroon, is in his 10th season as a pro. He was a former first-round draft pick from New Mexico State, and the Raptors selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Siakam started his career playing most of his time in the G League for the Raptors 905. However, he slowly started to make his name in the NBA and eventually played a massive role for the Raptors in the 2018-19 season, where he helped lead Toronto to their first and only championship.
On top of that, he turned into a two-way force, and he averaged 16.9 points a night to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the 2019 Awards ceremony, later that month, after winning the title, Siakam was named the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2018–19 season.
The two-time All-Star is having a strong start to the season, although that is far from the case for the Pacers. Prior to Tuesday's matchup, the Pacers hold a 9-12 record and are on a two-game losing streak.
Siakam is one of the Pacers' few bright spots, and he will look to continue his stellar play throughout the season.
More Pacers: Pacers Hoping to Sign Star Despite Trade Interest From Around NBA: Report