Indiana Pacers need more from their draft pick

Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker is running out of time to prove why the team was correct in using the No. 8 overall pick to select him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Walker is in his third NBA season, and he is still struggling to prove himself as one of the key pieces of the team's foundation moving forward. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Walker needs to step up to the plate this season.

"Jarace Walker has so far wasted his golden opportunity to prove himself. Though he's playing more minutes, most of that is out of necessity and because Indiana isn't playing many games with real stakes," Hughes wrote.

"If the Pacers were trying to win, it'd be hard to justify Walker even being in the rotation. The third-year forward is averaging fewer points, rebounds, assists steals and blocks per 36 minutes than he did a year ago, and his shooting has completely cratered.

"After canning over 40.0 percent of his threes in his first two seasons, he is at 31.4 percent and only hitting 34.9 percent of his twos. Too often, the ball stops when it gets to Walker, and he remains prone to confounding lapses in attention on defense. Two-plus years into his career, the former lottery pick looks less like a contributor on a good team than ever."

Walker struggling for Pacers so far

As of now, the Pacers are 6-21, putting them in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The team's injuries are abundant, so playing Walker has become a necessity for the team.

Walker will have time to turn things around, but it's safe to say this could be his last season with the team if he doesn't pick up the pace. With the trade deadline looming, the Pacers may look for a way to move on from him if there was an offer suitable enough for his services.

If he is still on the roster when the Feb. 5 trade deadline passes, he will be with the Pacers for the rest of the season, but his time in Indiana may not be guaranteed beyond the offseason.

Walker and the Pacers are back in action against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM ET inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

