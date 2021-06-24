Pacers Reportedly Hire Rick Carlisle: Here's what Twitter Is Saying
The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their next head coach, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday (see Tweet below).
The Pacers fired first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren earlier in the month and now are returning to their roots and hiring the man who coached them from 2003-07.
Here is what the Twitter world is saying about the Pacers and Carlisle on Thursday.
