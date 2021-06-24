Pacers Reportedly Hire Rick Carlisle: Here's what Twitter Is Saying

The Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach, ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their next head coach, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday (see Tweet below).

The Pacers fired first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren earlier in the month and now are returning to their roots and hiring the man who coached them from 2003-07.

Here is what the Twitter world is saying about the Pacers and Carlisle on Thursday.

