Pacers To Have Introductory Press Conference For Rick Carlisle On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach last week (see Tweet from Pacers below), and on Wednesday, they will introduce him and have a press conference over Zoom.

Tweets about the press conference can be seen in posts embedded below from Scott Agness of FieldhouseFlies, and Tony East of Forbes.

Carlisle was previously the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and most recently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks for the last 13-years.

