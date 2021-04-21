Paul George Status Wednesday Night
On Wednesday night, Paul George is out for the Clippers.
Paul George is out due to rest for the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies at home, the team announced on their injury report.
Geroge is out with rest tonight, but has been dealing with a toe injury for a large chunk of the season.
After the Clippers played the Pacers, George spoke about the injury last Tuesday.
"We've been doing an incredible job of managing the toe," George said after the Clippers beat the Pacers last Tuesday. "Getting everything that I need for it and just taking care of it, we've been ahead of it. Sitting out these back-to-backs and just being smart, day-offs, getting work in that I need to, but not putting too much stress through it, so just being smart and it's been paying off."
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.