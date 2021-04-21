Paul George Status Wednesday Night

Paul George is out due to rest for the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies at home, the team announced on their injury report.

Geroge is out with rest tonight, but has been dealing with a toe injury for a large chunk of the season.

After the Clippers played the Pacers, George spoke about the injury last Tuesday.

"We've been doing an incredible job of managing the toe," George said after the Clippers beat the Pacers last Tuesday. "Getting everything that I need for it and just taking care of it, we've been ahead of it. Sitting out these back-to-backs and just being smart, day-offs, getting work in that I need to, but not putting too much stress through it, so just being smart and it's been paying off."