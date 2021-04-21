NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Paul George Status Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, Paul George is out for the Clippers.
Author:
Publish date:

Paul George is out due to rest for the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies at home, the team announced on their injury report.

Geroge is out with rest tonight, but has been dealing with a toe injury for a large chunk of the season.

After the Clippers played the Pacers, George spoke about the injury last Tuesday.

"We've been doing an incredible job of managing the toe," George said after the Clippers beat the Pacers last Tuesday. "Getting everything that I need for it and just taking care of it, we've been ahead of it. Sitting out these back-to-backs and just being smart, day-offs, getting work in that I need to, but not putting too much stress through it, so just being smart and it's been paying off."

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_15873809_168388303_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Status Wednesday Night

Paul George vs pacers apr 13
News

Paul George Status Wednesday Night

USATSI_15929960_168388303_lowres
News

Jakarr Sampson Suspended by NBA after Altercation

USATSI_15813081_168388303_lowres
News

Anthony Davis' Status for Thursday

USATSI_15936416_168388303_lowres
News

The Hawks are 9-2 Since Trading for Lou Williams

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Spins by Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Status for Wednesday Night

USATSI_15935493_168388303_lowres
News

With Kevin Durant and James Harden out, Kyrie Irving drops 32 in Win

USATSI_15936505_168388303_lowres
News

Goggles' Trae Young Drops 25 and Gets a Win