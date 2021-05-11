Raptors Available Players Against Clippers

The Raptors host the Clippers on Tuesday evening in Tampa Bay.

The Toronto Raptors (27-41) were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs with the 111-102 win by the Indiana Pacers (32-26) over the Cavaliers (21-48) on Monday evening.

However, the Raptors, who have spent the entire season playing their home games in Tampa Bay, have four games left in their season and there does not seem to be many reasons for them to play their star players if they are not 100% healthy.

On Tuesday, they face the Los Angeles Clippers in Tampa Bay and won't have some of their key players for the game.

The complete list of available players for the Raptors can be seen embedded below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 13.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel

