Report: Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint

KCP was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles, California, on June 17, according to a report from TMZ.

Caldwell-Pope was robbed of an estimate of $150,000 worth of stuff but was not injured during the robbery, according to TMZ.

TMZ's Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded from Twitter below, and their article can be read in the hyperlink above.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball