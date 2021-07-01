Report: Pacers Hiring Former Hawks' Coach Lloyd Pierce To Be Lead Assistant

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers have hired Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach.

The Indiana Pacers have hired Lloyd Pierce to be the lead assistant coach on new head coach Rick Carlisle's staff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday evening (Tweet below).

Pierce spent the last three years as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks before getting fired in the middle of the season.

Pierce has also spent time as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers.

