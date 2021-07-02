Report: The Pacers Tried to Trade Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers' Ben Simmons
According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Pacers tried to trade for Ben Simmons.
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Indiana Pacers had their season end in the play-in tournament.
Simmons struggled in the series against Atlanta, and there has been a lot of chatter about if the 76ers should move Simmons and build around Joel Embiid.
According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report (Tweet below), trade offers have already started to come in, and the 76ers declined a deal from the Indiana Pacers for Malcom Brogdon and a first-round pick.
- PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.