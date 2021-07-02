Report: The Pacers Tried to Trade Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers' Ben Simmons

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Pacers tried to trade for Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Indiana Pacers had their season end in the play-in tournament.

Simmons struggled in the series against Atlanta, and there has been a lot of chatter about if the 76ers should move Simmons and build around Joel Embiid.

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report (Tweet below), trade offers have already started to come in, and the 76ers declined a deal from the Indiana Pacers for Malcom Brogdon and a first-round pick.

