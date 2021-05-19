Russell Westbrook's Pre-Game Outfit For Wizards' Game With Celtics

The Wizards visit the Celtics in Boston for the play-in game on Tuesday.

The Washington Wizards are in Boston on Tuesday evening for their play-in game with the Celtics.

The two teams will battle it out for a chance to be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. As of the regular season, the Celtics are the seventh seed, and the Wizards were the eighth seed, but with the new tournament, that is null and void.

Once a seventh seed is figured out, the loser will face the Indiana Pacers for the right to be the eighth seed.

Before the game, Russell Westbrook, always known for his fashion, showed up in an incredible outfit, and it can be seen in a post below from the Wizards.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



