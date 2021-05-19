Russell Westbrook's Pre-Game Outfit For Wizards' Game With Celtics
The Wizards visit the Celtics in Boston for the play-in game on Tuesday.
The Washington Wizards are in Boston on Tuesday evening for their play-in game with the Celtics.
The two teams will battle it out for a chance to be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. As of the regular season, the Celtics are the seventh seed, and the Wizards were the eighth seed, but with the new tournament, that is null and void.
Once a seventh seed is figured out, the loser will face the Indiana Pacers for the right to be the eighth seed.
Before the game, Russell Westbrook, always known for his fashion, showed up in an incredible outfit, and it can be seen in a post below from the Wizards.
The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE