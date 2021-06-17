NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Steve Nash Speaks About James Harden Before Game 6

James Harden returned to the lineup for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 and will once again play in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Before the game, Steve Nash spoke about Kevin Durant and Harden and some of the quotes can be seen below from ESPN's Malika Andrew, the New York Post's Brian Lewis and Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The Brooklyn Nets are 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.

