Suns' Devin Booker hits Clutch Shot to Ice Game Against 76ers
Devin Booker hit a shot to put away the 76ers.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the second-seeded Suns traveled to Philadelphia to play the 76ers on Wednesday night. In a matchup between the second-best team in the west and the best team in the Eastern Conference, there would generally be a lot to be excited about.
Yet, the 76ers were without Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and of course, All-Star Ben Simmons. The absences made the game a little unmatched, but the 76ers led by Joel Embiid hung around for most of the game.
With just 14 seconds left and the score 111-107, Booker dribbled around and took a fade-away shot that splashed in the net to seal the game and lead to the Suns 113-110 win.
The highlight can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.
