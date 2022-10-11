Terry Taylor turning heads and earning minutes with camp play for Indiana Pacers

Terry Taylor has only been in the NBA for about one calendar year, but he's been through a lot. He was cut by the Indiana Pacers after training camp in 2021 before playing in the G League for a few months, only to be promoted to a two-way contract with Indiana in December. By April, Taylor earned a multi-year deal from the Pacers after averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 33 appearances for the franchise. He rose quickly through the ranks of the roster.

Now, Taylor is back with the Pacers in training camp. But this time, there's no way he's getting cut. He has proven his worth to the team, earned a guaranteed contract, and is now fighting for a rotation spot with the rebuilding Pacers.

So far, it appears Taylor has the reserve power forward spot locked up. He's been one of the first players off the bench for the blue and gold in both preseason games, and he's already proving to be a valuable part of the second unit. He could go from being cut to being a key reserve for the same franchise within a calendar year.

"He's just very consistent for a young player. He's a guy you never really have to tell anything to twice. He gets it the first time," head coach Rick Carlisle shared of Taylor on Monday. Throughout his career, Carlisle has typically liked big men who have the screening, rebounding, and instinctual skills that Taylor possesses.

It's very early in his career, but Taylor might be one of the best offensive rebounders for his height ever. Out of all seasons by a player 6-foot-5-inches or shorter, only 12 times has someone eclipsed an offensive rebound rate of 10%. Taylor's offensive rebound percentage in 2021-22 was 14.6%, the highest by a player his height of shorter in NBA history. It's rare that someone of his stature dominates the offensive glass.

Taylor turns those opportunities into points. He shot 75.5% from 0-3 feet this past season and took nearly half of his shots from that distance. Even without a ton of scoring range, the Austin Peay product is able to be an efficient offensive weapon thanks to his skill around the rim.

"Terry Taylor has been really good for us," guard Tyrese Haliburton said of the forward in training camp. Indiana had an offensive rating that was over 119 with both Haliburton and Tyalor on the court this past season.

Now that Taylor has a known elite skill, he's looking to add to his game. He's been working on his jump shot and defense throughout the offseason, and being able to do either of those skills at a high level is key at the forward spot. Adding those abilities to his rebounding and finishing prowess will make him a tough cover.

Throughout the preseason, Taylor has been the Pacers backup power forward. Some have been surprised that the second year pro has been given rotation minutes over forward Oshae Brissett or center Goga Bitadze, but it's hard to argue that Taylor doesn't deserve it. His stats speak for themselves, and he's fit in well with Indiana's second unit so far.

"It doesn't really matter where I'm at. I just go out and make the plays and do what I need to do for my team," Taylor said of his role. He's found success in the two-man game with Buddy Hield a few times in the preseason, and his reads with his teammates have looked sharp.



So long as he continues to control the glass and finish plays, Taylor should stay in the rotation for the blue and gold. He can soak up minutes at the four and fives positions, so even if the Pacers team construction changes, there will be a role for the 23-year old.

"He's thoughtful, he's got an intellectual curiosity for the game. And he works, man." Carlisle shared. He noted that Taylor often comes into the Pacers practice gym at night to get more work in.

"This is a great find for the organization," Carlisle said. Taylor went undrafted in 2021, but the Pacers took a chance on him right after the draft. Now, that decision is paying off in a major way as the team may have found an important rotational piece.