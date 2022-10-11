Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'

Draymond Green is in the news for punching teammate Jordan Poole at a recent Golden State Warriors practice. He is currently taking time away from the Warriors after video of the altercation surfaced.

The video shows Green walking over to Poole and punching him after being shoved by Poole. There is no audio, and many Warriors staffers rush over to separate the two players.

The video began to make the rounds on social media late last week after it was released by TMZ. When an account called "NBACentral" shared the video, one former Pacers player commented on it.

Forward Evan Turner, who played for the Pacers in 2014, replied to the video. Indiana traded Danny Granger and a second round pick for Turner and Lavoy Allen at the 2014 trade deadline.

In a response to the video of Green, Turner tagged a Twitter account belonging to former Pacers guard Lance Stephenson and said "@StephensonLance this how I should’ve done you."

Turner joined the blue and gold during a time when the team had talent but little chemistry. New players didn't gel with existing players, and the team was dealing with a ton of pressure after reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the previous season.

One instance where that lack of chemistry was obvious took place in a practice in 2014, when Turner and Stephenson got into an altercation. Per a transcription in the Indianapolis Star, Stephenson faked a punch and the two players had to be seperated after scrapping. Ultimately, though, no punches were thrown.

If Turner is being serious, he suggested via his tweet that the altercation should have ended differently. Andrew Bynum, per Turner's recollection, was egging on the two Pacers during the interaction. To be clear, though, it is unclear if Turner was being serious or not with his tweet.

Replying to a tweet that said "Legend has it Turner was quite Poole like in this situation…," Turner replied and said "Nah not even close."

Turner and the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals again in 2014 before falling to the Miami Heat in six games. Turner averaged 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the blue and gold before signing with the Boston Celtics the following summer.

Turner has started a professional coaching career and hosts a podcast with Warriors forward Andre Iguodala. Stephenson played for the Pacers last season and is currently an NBA free agent.