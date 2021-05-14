NBA News: 76ers and Magic's Starting Lineups
The 76ers and Magic will battle on Friday evening in Orlando.
The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Magic in Orlando on Friday evening, and it is a tale of two teams in totally different spots in the standings with only a handful of games left in the NBA season.
The Magic are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, have gone into full-on rebuilding mode after trading Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic at the trading deadline, and the 76ers are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Both teams have two games left in their season.
The two team's starting lineups can be seen in the two posts below from FantasyLab NBA.
The 76ers are 14.5-point favorites over the Magic, according to FanDuel.
More on the game and the 76ers can be read here.
