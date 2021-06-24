NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Charles Barkley Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks went into Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beat the Bucks on Wednesday evening during Game 1, 116-113.

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game.

After the game, Charles Barkley spoke on Inside the NBA on TNT, and an entertaining clip of him speaking can be seen below from the NBA on TNT's Twitter.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

