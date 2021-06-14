Pacers Look Back on Kelan Martin's Season

The Indiana Pacers shared an interview with Kelan Martin on Sunday.

The Indiana Pacers looked back on Kelan Martin's season on Sunday, showed his highlights from the season (see Tweet below), and shared an interview with Martin.

Martin played his first season with the Indiana Pacers after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves the season before.

The interview with Martin can be seen below.

Martin got a chance to play more at the end of the season and scored double-digit points in six out of the final seven games for the Pacers.

