Pacers' Jeremy Lamb Status in 76ers Game

The Indiana Pacers will be without shooting guard Jeremy Lamb on Tuesday against the 76ers.

On Tuesday night against the 76ers, the Pacers will need a win as an underdog to keep the momentum going in the standings.

They are already missing star point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury, and another key player that they are missing is Jeremy Lamb, who has been out for a while with a knee injury.

Lamb has already missed the last 12 games but is averaging 10.1 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the three-point range.

The offense that he brings off the bench has been missing over the last month.

The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel

The status of Lamb for Tuesday evening can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball