Pacers' Starting Lineup Against Raptors

The Indiana Pacers will not have Malcolm Brogdon on Sunday against the Raptors.

The Indiana Pacers must beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in Tampa Bay in order to become the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The winner of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will become the eighth seed, while the loser will either be the ninth or tenth seed depending on the Pacers.

On Sunday, in the critical game, the Pacers will not have Malcolm Brogdon for the tenth consecutive game as he remains out with a hamstring injury.

Domantas Sabonis will return to action after missing Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Indiana.

The full starting lineup and status of Sabonis and Brogdon can be seen in three posts from FantasyLabs NBA. below.

The Pacers are, 6-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



