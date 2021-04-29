The Lakers Continue to Stink Without LeBron James

The Lakers have lost four out of their last five games.

On Thursday night, the Lakers took a trip to the nation's capital to face the red hot Wizards. Going into the game, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards had won ten out of 12 games. After their 116-107 win over the Lakers, they have now won 11 out of 13 games.

Over on the Lakers side of things, they are not pretty right now. The Lakers do not have a home-court advantage in the playoffs standings right now, and while they have gotten Anthony Davis back in the lineup, they are still without LeBron James.

Their record without LeBron James is now a weak 8-13, (via Stat Muse) and while Davis missed a lot of those games too, they have lost three of the four games that Davis has returned to play.

Things need to get better for the Lakers and fast if they want to get a better playoff spot. That being said, the Lakers will still be favored in most likely any series if they are healthy in the playoffs.

