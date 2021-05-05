The Lights Went Out and Warriors' Steph Curry still Made the Shot

During the Warriors' loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday 108-103, Steph Curry hit a shot even as the power went out.

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-36) and Golden State Warriors (33-33) played once again, and after the Warriors won 123-108 on Sunday, the Pelicans won 108-103 on Tuesday.

The Warriors are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and the Pelicans are the 11th seed in the same conference. However, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are on the outside looking in and remain a full two games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth and final playoff spot.

During Tuesday's game, Williamson had 23 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds, but his teammate Lonzo Ball stole the show scoring 33 points in the win.

Steph Curry continued his absolute domination in the scoring department, scoring 37 points and also became the fastest player to reach 300 made three-pointers in a season.

Even though the Warriors lost, Curry had a huge night and colossal accomplishment, but something unique also transpired.

Curry pulled up for a three-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, and just as he was getting in position to shoot, the lights went out.

Curry's shot still went in, but did not count.

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

