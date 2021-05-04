Malcolm Brogdon Status for Wednesday Against Kings

Malcolm Brogdon has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

The Indiana Pacers (30-34) remain just a half-game ahead of the Wizards for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but only one game behind the Hornets for the eighth seed. However, they are 4-6 in their last ten games and continue to have an awful case of the injury bug.

With T.J. Warren already out for the season, Myles Turner out indefinitely and Domantas Sabonis just returning from his absence, Malcolm Brogdon has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The star guard has been one of the brightest spots all season for the Pacers and has played in 56 games and averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Brogdon is listed as questionable for their game against the Kings at home on Wednesday evening. Their star point guard missing his third game in a row would be the last thing the Pacers need as they make their playoff push.

The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA, which relays the injury status of Brogdon, can be seen below.

Related stories on NBA basketball