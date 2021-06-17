NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6 on Thursday evening and trail the series 3-2.

A win for the Nets would be the end of the season for the Bucks.

For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets are 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday for Game 6, according to FanDuel.

