The Pacers Have The 13th Overall Pick And A Lot Of Good Players Have Been Drafted With That Pick

The Indiana Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will be held on July 29.

On Sunday, the Pacers shared an article, which can also be seen in a Tweet from the team below, of the good players that have been taken at 13.

Some of the players drafted 13th overall; Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, Jalen Rose, Karl Malone, etc.

