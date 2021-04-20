The Russell Westbrook Stat That Has Gone Unnoticed
After Monday night's win and triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook now has a triple-double against every NBA franchise.
All 30 of them.
While he is less than ten triple-doubles away from passing Oscar Roberton's record of 181 career triple-doubles, there is another stat that has gone unnoticed.
Westbrook is once again averaging a triple-double on the season.
While the Wizards are currently the 12th seed and have a losing record on the season, Westbrook's dominance has gone unoticed. However, the Wizards have now won six straight games and appear to be on their way to a real playoff push.
On the season, Westbrook is doing 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. He infamously averaged a triple-double from 2016-19, winning an MVP in 2017.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers dropped third straight loss in Indiana to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.