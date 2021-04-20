The Russell Westbrook Stat That Has Gone Unnoticed

Due to the Wizards place in the standings not many people have noticed that Russell Westbrook is on track to average a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.

After Monday night's win and triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook now has a triple-double against every NBA franchise.

All 30 of them.

While he is less than ten triple-doubles away from passing Oscar Roberton's record of 181 career triple-doubles, there is another stat that has gone unnoticed.

Westbrook is once again averaging a triple-double on the season.

While the Wizards are currently the 12th seed and have a losing record on the season, Westbrook's dominance has gone unoticed. However, the Wizards have now won six straight games and appear to be on their way to a real playoff push.

On the season, Westbrook is doing 21.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. He infamously averaged a triple-double from 2016-19, winning an MVP in 2017.