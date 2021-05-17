NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers and Nuggets both have something one the line when they play in the regular season finale on Sunday.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale.
The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.
If the Trail Blazers lose and the Lakers win, the Lakers will be the sixth seed, and if the Nuggets lose and the Clippers win, the Clippers will be the third seed.
The starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Trail Blazers are 8.5-point favorites over the Nuggets on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
