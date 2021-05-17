Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers and Nuggets both have something one the line when they play in the regular season finale on Sunday.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale.

The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.

If the Trail Blazers lose and the Lakers win, the Lakers will be the sixth seed, and if the Nuggets lose and the Clippers win, the Clippers will be the third seed.

The starting lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in the post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Trail Blazers are 8.5-point favorites over the Nuggets on Sunday, according to FanDuel. 

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

