NBA News: Warriors' Steph Curry Status Against Pelicans

The Warriors will not have Steph Curry on Friday against the Pelicans, according to the Atheltic's Anthony Slater.



According to the Atheltic's Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening without their best player Steph Curry.

Slater's Tweet can be seen below.

"Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are out tonight against the Pelicans, per source. Banged up at the end of a long season and no stakes on the line. Memphis resting all their main guys tonight, as well. Both teams gearing up for Sunday's finale." Slater Tweeted on Friday.

Coming into the game, the Warriors (37-33) are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans (31-39) have had a disappointing season and have already been eliminated from post-season play.

The Warriors are 1-point underdogs, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball