Trae Young Has a Beautiful Pass to Clint Capela During Hawks Pacers Game

Trae Young threw a great pass to Clint Capela during the Pacers Hawks game.
The Indiana Pacers are currently in a battle on Thursday evening with the Atlanta Hawks that has significant implications for the remainder of their season. A loss for the Pacers could lead to the Wizards jumping ahead of them to claim the ninth seed or the Raptors being just 2.5 games behind them in the standings (Wizards and Raptors are currently playing). 

The Hawks, on the other hand, are one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and a win for them on the evening would move them into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and have them jump the New York Knicks in the standings. 

Both teams in this game are motivated with just a handful of games left in the NBA season. 

During the game in the first quarter, Trae Young threw a gorgeous pass to a running Clint Capela, and that video can be seen in a post from the Atlanta Hawks below.


