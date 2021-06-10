Twitter Reacts to Nate Bjorkgren's Firing
The Indiana Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday after one year on the job.
The Indiana Pacers moved on from head coach Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday after just one year on the job (see Tweet below).
President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard spoke to the media earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday after the firing.
"I would say this was a really tough decision, one that had a lot of thought behind it, a lot of deliberation," Pritchard said on Wednesday of the firing.
Here are some Tweets below about the firing.
