Twitter Reacts To Report That Pacers Tried To Trade For 76ers' Ben Simmons
The Pacers tried to trade for Ben Simmons, according to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report.
According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers have been getting calls about Ben Simmons, and the Indiana Pacers offered Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick to the 76ers, who declined.
The Tweet from Dumas can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.
Here is what Twitter had to say about the report by Dumas that the 76ers declined the trade offer in Tweets below.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE RICK CARLISLE AS HEAD COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired Rick Carlisle to be their head coach. ESPN's Tim MacMahon was the first to report the hiring, and the Pacers later confirmed the news. Carlisle was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07, and after 13-years with the Dallas Mavericks, he is back in Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.