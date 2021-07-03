Twitter Reacts To Report That Pacers Tried To Trade For 76ers' Ben Simmons

The Pacers tried to trade for Ben Simmons, according to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report.

According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Philadelphia 76ers have been getting calls about Ben Simmons, and the Indiana Pacers offered Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick to the 76ers, who declined.

The Tweet from Dumas can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the report by Dumas that the 76ers declined the trade offer in Tweets below.

Related stories on NBA basketball