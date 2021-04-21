Tyler Herro's status on Wednesday

Tyler Herro will be available on Wednesday against the Spurs.

Tyler Herro will play tonight in San Antonio when the Heat take on the Spurs. The team Tweeted on Wednesday.

Herro's status on the night had been previously unknown due to a foot issue.

"#MIAvsSAS UPDATE: Tyler Herro (foot) will be available to play in tonight's game vs the Spurs," the team Tweeted pre-game.

The Heat and Spurs tip off at 8:00 Eastern Time and feature two teams that are just staying afloat in their respective conferences.

The Spurs are 28-28 and are coming off a big road win in Indiana on Monday; they sit as the tenth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Over on the Heat side, they are 30-28 and sit as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, coming off their Finals run last season.