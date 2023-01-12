Tyrese Haliburton exits Indiana Pacers game against New York Knicks with left knee injury

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton exited the Pacers game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks with a left knee injury.

With under three minutes to go in the third quarter, Haliburton ended up limping after it appeared both Isaiah Hartenstein and Isaiah Jackson landed on him after his layup attempt was blocked. He got back on defense slowly before exiting the game a few seconds later. His right shoe was still off as he went to the locker room, and he was moving with without any assistance, although he was limping.

Haliburton had 15 points and seven assists when he exited the game. The Pacers said that the guard was questionable to return with a sore left knee soon after, but six minutes later, the team announced that he was out for the rest of the night. He did not return.

Tim Bomtemps of ESPN reported that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Haliburton will exit Madison Square Garden on crutches. Bontemps added that Haliburton's elbow was injured as well and that he will get his health examined in more detail tomorrow. The Knicks ended up defeating the Pacers 119-113 after Indiana's spirited comeback attempt fell short.