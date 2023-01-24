Tyrese Haliburton progressing in his rehab, gets up jump shots at Indiana Pacers practice

Tyrese Haliburton has been out for the Indiana Pacers since he fell to the court with a knee and elbow injury against the New York Knicks. He has missed six straight games so far, and the Pacers have lost all six.

The blue and gold are hoping he can return as soon as possible. "We miss him dearly," reserve point guard T.J. McConnell said on Monday. The Pacers net rating is 3.5 points per 100 possessions better with Haliburton on the court than off.

The original announcement concerning Haliburton's injury said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, and that evaluation date comes later this week. He will miss at least a few more games for Indiana.

Even though his return isn't imminent, Haliburton is progressing well in his rehab. He is already moving around with ease and began running again late last week. At Pacers practice on Monday, he could be seen getting up three-point jump shots. You can watch some of them in the video below, where he makes five straight from the right corner.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle provided some clarity on Haliburton's status on Monday while speaking to the media. "Tyrese was here and he participated in parts of practice. He's getting a little better all the time. Don't have a timetable," Carlisle explained. Haliburton shared over the weekend that he hopes to return in early February.

"He actually participated in a little bit of the non-contact stuff full court, which was great to see. Any little thing that can be uplifting is important right now," Carlisle added. The Pacers need any boost they can get as they are on a seven-game losing streak.

The Pacers will look to end that streak and get back on track without Haliburton on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Bulls.