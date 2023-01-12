Tyrese Haliburton suffers left knee bone contusion and left elbow sprain, out at least two weeks for Indiana Pacers

Haliburton injured his left knee and elbow on Wednesday against the New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is going ito miss time for the Indiana Pacers. The team announced on Thursday that Haliburton is dealing with, "a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion."

The team is awaiting more opinions about Haliburton's MRI, per the release, and the 22-year old will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Indiana plays eight games in that span, so expect that they will be without Haliburton for all of them, and possibly longer depending on the results of the re-evaluation.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of the Pacers battle with the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Haliburton limped off the court, and after the game head coach Rick Carlsile said that he left the arena on crutches.

Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists per game for the Pacers this season. He is the leader of the team on and off the court, and the group will look much different without him in the lineup for the next few weeks. Indiana has gone 1-1 without Haliburton so far this season.