Victor Oladipo reflects on Indiana Pacers tenure after battling team for the first time since blockbuster trade

The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on Monday in an unusual game. While the clock was running, the game was physical. Every point was earned, and it was the lowest scoring game in the NBA this season.

When the clock wasn't running, it was an unusual day for Heat guard Victor Oladipo. He spent slightly more than three seasons with the Pacers and was at his best with the blue and gold, reaching two All-Star games and being named to the 2018 All-NBA third team. To this day, Indiana's last postseason victory came during Oladipo's magical 2017-18 season.

But a dramatic quad injury changed everything. Oladipo lost some burst and talent, and his connection with the franchise changed around the same time. He was still an effective player, and he averaged 17.8 points per game in the playoffs post-injury, but he wasn't the same Olaidpo in any way.

It came as no surprise to most when the Pacers traded him away during the 2020-21 season, the final year on Oladipo's contract at the time. A string of injuries, including one to the same quad, have held the Maryland native out of action for much of the time since that trade. So Monday night was Oladipo's first time returning to Indiana since that deal, and it was his first time battling the Pacers since he became a star in Indianapolis.

"Obviously, this is a special place to me," Oladipo said before the game. He noted that he was feeling nostalgic as he spoke to the media inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The former Indiana Hoosier isn't the same player he used to be, and he is presently recovering from injury. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted that the guard was improving his burst and athleticism now that he is back on the court and available for games. But his role is smaller than it was with the blue and gold.

Before the game began, a tribute video for Oladipo was shown on the jumbotron in front of a crowd of 15,309. When it concluded, and the former Pacers guard waved to the fanbase, there were mostly cheers and a few boos. When the Heat guard entered the game for the first time, there were fewer cheers and a similar number of boos. The reception was mixed., though mostly positive.

Oladipo played for 18:50 that night, and the Heat won his minutes by eight points, the second best +/- for any player. He finished with five points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal. His focus on distributing the ball stood out.

After the game, his actions stood out. He wandered the facilities where he once played. He chatted with some people he was close to, and there were many since Oladipo has so many ties to the state of Indiana.

Then, Oladipo walked onto the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and sat on the hardwood. He was positioned under the basket on the South end of the court. It's where he originally tumbled to the floor against the Toronto Raptors when he ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee. He was chasing Pascal Siakam in transition and fell to the floor. He knew something was wrong right away, and his career has never been the same. That's why he wanted to reflect. His life changed under that basket in 2019.

"Just understanding that my story and my journey is bigger than myself. When I fell there, however many years ago it was, I didn't necessarily know what the future held. But I'm still fighting and I'm still going today," Oladipo said of his moment sitting on the court. He didn't return to the Heat's locker room for about an hour after the game. "In that, that means my journey, my purpose, is not done yet. I have to understand that I have to keep fighting, keep pushing, and keep climbing. Because there's brighter things in store. So [I've] just got to continue to prepare myself and continue to keep working hard. The best is yet to come.”

Oladipo re-injured his quad just after being traded to the Heat in 2021. Much of the last three years of his life have featured rehab and recovery, and he has talked about how difficult that has been for him. This year, he dealt with a separate knee issue that caused him to miss 24 games. He has only played in four games this season.

That altered his focus against the Pacers. Of course, there were extra emotions involved in this game, and on that court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But he tried his best to focus on the game as he is working his way back to peak health and game shape.

"I was just expecting to compete, really," Oladipo said of his pre-game thinking . He wasn't sure what it would be like playing in front of the Pacers faithful, and in front of a crowd that contained several people wearing his uniform.

At first, it added to his emotions, and there were already many after a tribute video played before the game.

"It was great to see those videos and reminisce on those moments that they showed. Definitely hear some people clapping for me, that was pretty cool too," he said. "Just brought back some memories, you know?"

But as the game progressed, he became more composed. In the first half, Oladipo didn't score. He wasn't settled in and didn't look comfortable. All of his buckets, and his best stretch of individual play, came in the second half. He helped Miami stabilize in the fourth quarter before they went on to win a tight battle. He was crucial to the Heat's success.

Before and after the game, he shared moments with Pacers staffers, coaches, and players that overlapped with him in Indiana. He even noted his excitement to see Pacers Vice President of Player Relations Karen Atkeson. Late Monday night, he had not yet spoken with any members of the Pacers front office.

During the game, he battled with Indiana center Myles Turner several times. Those two spent multiple seasons together with the Pacers, including three playoff appearances. They were both starters on the last version of the blue and gold to win a game in the postseason.

"It's just competing. My job was to get him off the glass, and that's what I was trying to do. It wasn't necessarily the easiest thing," Oladipo said of battling with Turner. They overlapped for about five minutes of action, and Miami won those minutes by two points.

In those moments, and over the course of the season, Oladipo has seen a ton of growth from Turner. "[He's] just more confident... just comfortable, he seems comfortable in the system," he said.

While he spent much of the night reflecting on his past, Oladipo used those moments to look forward. He had a number of injuries that he's had to overcome, but they make his present success all the more sweeter. He grew as a person with the Pacers, and that influences who he is now. He wouldn't reflect on his contract situation with Indiana, especially on the way out via trade, because he only wanted to look forward.

Now that his first game back in Indiana is done, looking forward will be easier for Victor Oladipo. But for a few moments after the game, a hard-fought win, he reflected on his career and Pacers tenure. That time helped shape who he is today, both as a player and a man, and it will be a part of him forever.