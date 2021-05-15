NBA News: Warriors' Starting Lineup Without Steph Curry Against Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and as it stands on Friday, they would play the seventh seed Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of the NBA's new play-in tournament.
On Friday, they are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans and will be without many key players. The full starting lineup of the Warriors can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the Atheltic's Anthony Slater reported that they would be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins due to rest.
"Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are out tonight against the Pelicans, per source. Banged up at the end of a long season and no stakes on the line. Memphis resting all their main guys tonight, as well. Both teams gearing up for Sunday's finale." Slater Tweeted on Friday.
The Warriors are 1-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.