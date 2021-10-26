Watch Myles Turner Block Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shot Off The Glass In The Bucks-Pacers Game

Myles Turner led the entire NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4 BPG), and it was his second time leading the league in that category.

So, it should come as no surprise that he had a nice block off the glass on Giannis Antetokounmpo's shot attempt on Monday night in Indianapolis against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The clip of the block can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Indiana Pacers.

Related stories on NBA basketball