Indiana Pacers sign 48th overall pick Kendall Brown to two-way contract

The Indiana Pacers announced last Friday that they have signed wing Kendall Brown to a two-way contract.

The Pacers selected Brown with the 48th pick in the NBA Draft back in June. Indiana completed a trade with Minnesota to acquire the pick that they used to take Brown, sending out a 2026 second round pick and cash considerations.

"We hunted from 32 to 48. We were on the call," Kevin Pritchard described of trade talks to move up and grab Brown on the Sideline Guys podcast. "I'll bet you we made 50, 60 offers." Cleary, the Pacers wanted Brown in the draft, and they got him

Brown impressed many within the organization during summer league practices with his agility and athleticism. Summer league head coach Ronald Nored noted how athletic the Pacers summer league squad was on multiple occasions, and Brown was a big part of that.

The rookie forward averaged 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in five summer league performances.

Brown was one of the last drafted players to sign a contract with their team. The Pacers have valued flexibility this offseason, and they chose to survey all of their options before agreeing to terms with the former Baylor Bear.

Eventually, the two sides came to terms on a two-way deal. The last two 48th picks prior to the 2022 draft — Sharife Cooper in 2021 and Nico Mannion in 2020 — both signed two-way deals as well.

A two-way contract allows Brown to practice with the Pacers and be active for up to 50 NBA games this season, but it also gives the franchise the opportunity to send Brown to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, throughout the season. In the G League, Brown can get more reps and practice in different roles, which will be helpful for his development. As a younger player whose game is based around athleticism, working on individual skills with the Mad Ants will be helpful.

Brown will earn a salary that is just over $500k on his two-way deal.

The Pacers will hope that being on a two-way deal allows Brown to develop into a player that they can have on their NBA roster full time in future seasons. Last year, Terry Taylor excelled on a two-way contract and was ultimately given a regular contract via a promotion late in the 2021-22 season. Taylor has a guaranteed salary with Indiana this coming season and will be a needed piece as a reserve forward. Brown will attempt to follow a similar path.

Brown already has a strong relationship with fellow rookie and sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin. "We talk pretty much every day," Brown said of Mathurin in August. "He's a really chill dude."

The rookie wing has spent his offseason working on his handle and three-point shot. If he can improve even one of those skills and show it in NBA games, he could receive a contract promotion sooner rather than later. He's been working with head coach Rick Carlsie on his outside shot.

"He's great," Brown said of Carlisle. "[We've] just worked on my shooting and little mechanics like that."

Brown has already spent much of the offseason working out with his teammates in Indianapolis. That will set him up well for a strong training camp and rookie season.