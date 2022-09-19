Former Indiana Pacers player Carlos Knox will not return as Indiana Fever head coach

The Indiana Fever announced a coaching change a few weeks ago — the franchise will not be retaining Carlos Knox in the role next season.

Knox filled in as the Fever's head coach on an interim basis for the final 27 games of the 2022 season. He became the leader of the roster after Hall Of Famer Marianne Stanley was fired in May. The Fever won three of their first nine games with Knox at the helm but lost 18 games in a row to conclude their season.

Knox finished with a 3-24 record as head coach. He is known for being one of the better coaches when it comes to player development, and it showed with Indiana. But the results weren't enough for interim general manager Lin Dunn to stick with Knox heading into the 2023 season.

"We took important steps forward this year, but the expectation for this team and this franchise is sustained success on the court. We are working hard to build a coaching staff that will deliver on that expectation," Dunn said in a statement released by the Fever. She was hoping for more wins in her first year as interim GM.

It is unknown what direction the Fever are going with their coaching search, but based on recent comments from Dunn and franchise cornerstone NaLyssa Smith, someone with a winning pedigree might end up with the job.

Knox has numerous ties to the Fever and basketball in Indianapolis. He is in the IUPUI Athletics Hall of Fame and is still the school's leading scorer to this day. After his college days, he played with the Indiana Pacers for preseason action during the 1998-99 season. The Pacers would reach the Eastern Conference Finals that year, though Knox did not appear in a regular season game.

Knox played professionally overseas for nearly a decade before entering the coaching ranks. He was on staff with the Fever for three seasons in the mid 2010s, including the 2015 team that reached the WNBA Finals. Knox is well known for the player development work he did with WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

"I would like to thank the Indiana Fever organization for the opportunity to step in as Interim Head Coach and lead an exceptional group of young ladies! I wish each of them the absolute best in the seasons to come! Thank you Indy and Fever fans for your support!" Knox tweeted one day after it was announced the franchise would not retain him as head coach.

It is not currently known what is next for Carlos Knox after his short stint guiding the Fever.