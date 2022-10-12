Sources: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year option in contract of Isaiah Jackson

The Indiana Pacers will pick up the third-year team option on the rookie scale contract of big man Isaiah Jackson, league sources tell AllPacers.

Jackson was the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Pacers consider him to be an important part of the team's build as they transition from one era to the next. He is now under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Jackson is still just 20 years old, and his skillset is incredibly unique. He is one of the more athletic players in the NBA, and his foot speed allows him to stay in front of opposing players on the defensive end. His ability to jump up and grab lob passes has opened up the Pacers offense in a way that is new for Indiana. He led the team with 46 dunks last season.

"He's elite as a guy that can get above the rim and finish," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Jackson earlier in the preseason.

Thanks to injuries and a crowded frontcourt rotation, Jackson only appeared in 36 games as a rookie. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during his first season, and those numbers shot up to 11.4 and 5.9, respectively, after the All-Star break. He grew significantly over the course of the campaign.

During preseason play this year, Jackson has been the Pacers backup center behind Myles Turner. He projects to keep that role unless Indiana's roster undergoes changes. His skill on both ends of the floor is deserving of playing time as he enters his second season.

The University of Kentucky product is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game through two preseason battles. Those numbers have come in just 15.5 minutes per game so far, Jackson has been productive in his playing time.

Rookie scale team options are picked up a full season in advance, so Jackson's team option that was picked up is for the 2023-24 season. Barring a trade, Jackson will be a Pacer through that campaign, and Indiana has another team option on the 20-year old's contract for the 2024-25 season. Jackson will make just shy of $2.7 million in 2023-24.

The Indiana Pacers regular season begins next Wednesday.