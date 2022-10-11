Skip to main content
Report: Indiana Pacers to sign Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract

Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (right) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets Trevelin Queen (21) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers add to their roster with the season just over one week away.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Indiana Pacers are signing guard/wing Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract.

Queen, a 25-year old player with one year of NBA experience, spent the early portions of training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was waived on Sunday, meaning that he cleared waivers today and is eligible to sign with any team. According to Charania, that team will be the Pacers.

Indiana has kept one of its two-way spots open in the name of flexibility throughout the offseason. However, with Queen suddenly available in the middle of training camp, the franchise opted to use their second two-way slot. The first is occupied by rookie wing Kendall Brown.

Queen spent some of last season on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets. With Houston, the young wing averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 10 appearances. In his best outing, Queen dropped 17 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets.

Where Queen really made a name for himself this past season was in the G League. In regular season play for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Queen averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He put up big numbers in the G League showcase cup as well and helped lead Rio Grande Valley to the G League title.

When the season ended, Queen was named G League MVP. He dominated for the Vipers.

Queen scored four points in his only preseason appearances for the 76ers on October 3. Philadelphia moved on from the young wing in a financially-motivated move.

For Indiana, Queen adds depth at a position that the Pacers are light. Indiana needs wing depth badly, and while Queen has a guard's build, he has more than enough size to hold his own at the small forward spot if needed. On a two-way deal, he will split time between the Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Pacers have two preseason games remaining, so depending on when Queen arrives in Indianapolis, he may be able to get some reps in an exhibition before the season starts.

The Pacers roster now stands at 19 players with the regular season beginning in just over one week. "We'll see how the roster shakes out as well. We're going to have to make some decisions on that in the not too distant future," head coach Rick Carlisle said on Tuesday.

