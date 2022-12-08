3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers drop tight game in Minnesota to close road trip

The Indiana Pacers long, grueling road trip is finally over. On Wednesday night, the team played the final game of their seven-game trek when they battled the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Early on, it looked like the Pacers were going to be crushed by fatigue. They trailed 12-3 early on and only scored those three points in the first five-and-a-half minutes. After just under 16 minutes, Indiana was down 47-24. It felt like the game was over before it got started.

Then, the blue and gold got hot. They scored 37 points in the final 8:03 of the first half and were down just two points at the game's midpoint. Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton, the latter of whom returned from injury for this game, each scored double-digit points in the second quarter alone. They combined for 23 in the frame to guide the Pacers comeback attempt.

The Pacers took a lead in the third quarter and held it until the buzzer of the frame sounded, so they were tied heading into the final 12 minutes. And after two huge Myles Turner threes in the final 90 seconds, they found themselves tied again with 35 seconds to go.

The Timberwolves dominated the rest of the way. Rudy Gobert got fouled in a pick-and-roll and drilled both free throws. Then, on the other end, Gobert swatted a Hield layup, meaning Minnesota had the ball with the shot clock off. The Pacers were forced to foul, and the Wolves cruised the rest of the way. They won 121-115.

The Pacers can quibble over their late game execution all they want, but none of it would have mattered had they had started off better. The team needs to improve their first quarter execution if they want to avoid games like this in the future. That is the first takeaway of three for the Pacers tonight.

The Pacers must start games better.

Truly, this has been a takeaway for the blue and gold often this season. They have outscored their opponents in the first quarter just four times in the entire season, yet they have a winning record. Their inability to open games is baffling.

The Pacers starting five finished this game in Minnesota with a +/- of +1. The group fits together and works for most of the game, but never right after the opening tip. It's a strange issue that Indiana must address.

After this loss, Indiana's first quarter net rating is -21.9. They're the only team in the league below -17. They have to be more forceful from the jump.

Rebounding crushed the Pacers.

The Pacers have been a mediocre at best rebounding team this season, and on Wednesday, they were without their best rebounder in Jalen Smith. He was out with right knee soreness.

Thus, it is unsurprising that Indiana lost the rebounding battle to Minnesota 51-31, especially when considering that the Timberwolves have more size. Gobert had 21 rebounds by himself.

While there is little shock that the Wolves won the war on the glass, the 20 rebound disparity is large. The Pacers had 12 less field goal attempts as a result, they simply had the ball less often. Indiana was the more accurate shooting team in this game, had they grabbed rebounds and had a few more possessions, they would have won.

Injured starters didn't miss a beat.

After sitting out on Monday with injuries, two of the Pacers best players this season returned tonight in Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton missed Sunday's game as well.

Neither player looked rusty at all. Turner hit multiple clutch shots and finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. He canned four three-point shots and finished with a +/- of +13. He was excellent.

Haliburton meanwhile, finished with 26 points and 15 assists, a ridiculous stat line that has become routine for the 22-year old guard.

Haliburton was +12 and also contributed three steals. Both he and Turner looked great in this game, which is a good sign for their long-term health.

The Pacers will finally return home and host the Washington Wizards in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.