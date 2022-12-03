3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers lose to Utah, drop fourth game in nine days

The Pacers have lost four out of their last six games.

On Tuesday of this week, the Indiana Pacers were 12-8 and had not yet lost a game by 20 points this season. Three days later, the blue and gold are 12-10, and both losses in that span were by 20+ points. Indiana is playing its worst basketball of the season right now.

On Friday night, the Utah Jazz destroyed the Pacers in Salt Lake City. It was the Pacers fourth loss in six games, and their defense has really struggled in that stretch. They have conceded 114 or more points in each of their last half-dozen games — they did not do that a single time during their five-game winning streak in the middle of November.

"We stayed composed and got the win," Jazz center Walker Kessler said after the game on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. The Pacers were not as composed, they turned the ball over 18 times and fouled Utah on a staggering 35 occasions.

The Jazz had an answer for every Pacers run. Indiana cut the lead to 7 with 2:21 to go in the first quarter, but Utah was up 15 early in the second frame. The Pacers erased that lead and tied the game in the second quarter only to find themselves down by 16 at halftime. After a 9-0 run to trim the advantage to ten in the third quarter, the Jazz went on their own run and led by 20 to close the frame. The Pacers put together runs, but none of them were strong enough.

The final score was 139-119. Utah hit 32 free throws and 15 threes, which is a recipe for success. Unless you're the Pacers. Then it's a recipe for disaster. A struggling Pacers team has a lot to take away from an ugly game.

The Pacers defense stinks right now.

Indiana has conceded 356 points in the paint across their last six games. That's an average of 59.3 per game. Only three teams in the NBA are allowing more than an average of 54 paint points per night, and 59.3 would be last in the league by about three whole points per game.

The Pacers can't keep teams away from the rim. They have struggled to keep guards in front of them and defend in the pick-and-roll. Rudy Gobert, Ivica Zubac, and now Kessler have done damage inside because their matchup is typically away helping stop a guard.

Simultaneously, Russell Westbrook, De'Aaron Fox, D'Angelo Russell, and Ben Simmons had strong statistical nights as the point of attack defense on them was weak. The Pacers have dropped from 13th to 19th in defensive rating just this week, they have slipped on that end of the court. They must start defending better to get back on track.

Tyrese Haliburton had an off night.

Haliburton had his fifth-worst scoring game of the season with 14 points against Utah. He shot 5/16 and was a -12 on the night. But none of that is why it felt like Haliburton had an off night.

The Pacers starting point guard had just four assists, his lowest total of the season. It was just his third time having fewer than eight assists this year, and the blue and gold have lost all three of those games. The Jazz had a good game plan to slow him down.

Haliburton was a game-time decision with a sore groin, so it's unclear how much of an impact that injury may have had on his performance. But he didn't play up to his usual level, and the Pacers didn't as a team, either.

Andrew Nembhard continues to impress.

While most Pacers players had a forgettable night, rookie point guard Andrew Nembhard continued his impressive streak of play.

The 31st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft finished with 13 points and ten assists, meaning he finished with his first career double double. He had six assists to Myles Turner alone, and he dished out a half dozen dimes in the second half. Nembhard's passing was considered one of his better skills entering the NBA, and he showed why in this game.

Since returning from injury on Monday, Nembhard has effectively defended LeBron James, hit a game winner against the Lakers, re-entered the starting five, and posted a double-double. He has been a bright spot for the blue and gold during their recent run of poor play.