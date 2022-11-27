Kevin Durant on the Indiana Pacers: 'They play a good brand of basketball'

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers took down the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday and spoiled Kevin Durant's big night. The Nets superstar had 36 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter alone, to lead Brooklyn against Indiana.

But the Pacers were undeterred. They scored 71 points in the second half to complete a 12-point comeback and defeat the improving Nets, and they stepped up on both ends to get it done. The defense slowed down all challengers and held non-Durant players to 0/8 shooting in the final frame.

"They made tough shots," Durant said of the Pacers after the game. Indiana shot 50% from the field — they are 6-0 when they knock down half of their looks in a game this year. "Gotta give credit to Indiana, they came out and played great ball. They've been playing great ball," the 12-time All-Star added.

Durant nearly had a triple double in the game as he added nine rebounds and eight assists to his stat line. The Nets played the Pacers to an even draw with the veteran wing on the court, and they had lost just once this season prior to that game when Durant had a non-negative plus-minus. But the Pacers got it done.

The 2014 NBA MVP is averaging 32.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in three games versus the Pacers this season. But the Pacers are 2-1 in three outings against the Nets during this campaign. The two teams will battle one final time in Indianapolis on December 10.

"They play a good brand of basketball," Durant said of the Pacers on Friday. "They move the ball, they've got quick shooters."

The Pacers have averaged nearly 121 points per game against the Nets this year. Indiana's offense ranks eighth in the NBA this season with over 114 points per 100 possessions, which is a big part of why the team has surprised many on their way to an 11-7 record.

The Pacers next play later today when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers in California. It is the first game of a seven-game road trip for the blue and gold.