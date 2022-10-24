Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to pick up first road win of season vs Philadelphia 76ers

Not many would have expected the Indiana Pacers to have a better record than the Philadelphia 76ers through three games, but that's reality as the two teams face off tonight in The City of Brotherly Love.

The Pacers got their first win of the season on Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons, improving to 1-2. The team fixed many of its issues from their first two games in that victory by balancing the rotation and setting up role players for success. It was a win that the blue and gold can build on.

That said, the team faces their biggest test of the season tonight with the 76ers. Philly is 0-3, which includes a nine-point loss to San Antonio on Saturday. Their poor start is surprising to many. But they still have star power and strong role players — they will be a tough test for Indiana this evening.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big underdogs in this game as they are +12.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 229.5.

Pacers vs 76ers Injury Report

For the Pacers, Daniel Theis (right knee) and Myles Turner (left ankle) are out. No other Pacers are listed on the injury report.

The 76ers injury report is empty. They are healthy and ready to go.

Key Matchups

Isaiah Jackson vs Joel Embiid: Jackson moved into the starting five for the Pacers on Saturday and he played well as the first-unit center. Jackson finished with eight points, five rebounds, and five blocks in the win.

Defending Joel Embiid will be a totally different set of responsibilities for the young big man. Jackson is foul prone, and Embiid is excellent at getting to the line. Embiid can stretch the floor, and the jumpier Jackson falls for shot fakes on the perimeter often.

As athletic and talented as the Kentucky product is, Embiid is one of the best players in the league. Jackson will have his hands full on both ends, and his ability to keep Embiid off of his spots or deny him the ball entirely, to the extent that is even possible, will be crucial tonight.

Buddy Hield vs James Harden: Hield only played 15 minutes in Indiana's win on Saturday as head coach Rick Carlisle turned to defense-heavy lineups against the Pistons. Hield still buried two threes in the game — he's a threat offensively at all times and could be a tough cover for Sixers star James Harden.

But containing Harden will be very difficult for Hield. The former MVP is averaging 26 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists per game for the 76ers so far and is filling up the net from inside the arc. Staying in front of Harden and making his space smaller will be crucial for Hield, and any other Pacer who is matched up with The Beard.